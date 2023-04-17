TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in March

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $19.98 during trading on Monday. TBC Bank Group has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.