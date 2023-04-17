TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in March

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $19.98 during trading on Monday. TBC Bank Group has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
