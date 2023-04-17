TD Securities Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$105.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $49.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.