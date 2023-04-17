TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.05. 74,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,201,767 shares of company stock worth $504,652,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

