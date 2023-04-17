Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.5 %

TRC stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Tejon Ranch

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

