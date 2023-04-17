Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.5 %
TRC stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Tejon Ranch
In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch
About Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.