Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.4 %

TFX stock opened at $263.83 on Monday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $349.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

