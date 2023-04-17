Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Price Performance

TMSNY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

Get Temenos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.