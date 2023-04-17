Terra Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $351.22 million and $37.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004851 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 254,741,351 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

