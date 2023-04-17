TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.30 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $216.56 million and $8.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00042575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,427,917 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,284,158 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

