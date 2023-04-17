Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $223,210.63 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

