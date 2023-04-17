Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of TRUMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 319,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,444. Terumo has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Featured Stories

