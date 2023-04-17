The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Community Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TCFC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. UBS Group AG increased its position in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also

