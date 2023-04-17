The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $141.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 720,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,388,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.