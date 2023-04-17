The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $245.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $218.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,414,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,665,852. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $567.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

