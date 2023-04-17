The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $11.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,767. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

