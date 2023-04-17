The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $42.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

