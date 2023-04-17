The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

