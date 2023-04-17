The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.41. 54,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $802.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.05 million. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

