The Sandbox Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $212.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

