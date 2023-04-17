Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of TH stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.75.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

