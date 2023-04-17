Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $585.99. 342,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,407. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

