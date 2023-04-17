THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
THK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
THK Company Profile
