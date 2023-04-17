THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

THK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.14. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. THK has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

