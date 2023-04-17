thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 0.7 %

TKAMY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.1019 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.