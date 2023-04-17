Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Trading Up 0.6%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 46,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 111,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 112.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04. The firm has a market cap of C$690.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 76.75%. The company had revenue of C$31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7998047 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

