Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in March

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,039,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the March 15th total of 1,797,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMPPF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Times China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:TMPPF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Times China has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

