TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after purchasing an additional 224,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 23,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,153. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $791.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile



TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

