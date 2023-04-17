Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIOA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 784,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,672. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Tio Tech A

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

