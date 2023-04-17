Tobam Cuts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,069,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RCI traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RCI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

