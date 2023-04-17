Tobam Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,893. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

