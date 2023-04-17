Tobam Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,253. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

