Tobam Has $19.60 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 5.4% during the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Trading Down 1.5 %

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.88.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $515.86. The company had a trading volume of 237,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,929. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

