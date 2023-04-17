Tobam Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Tobam increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

