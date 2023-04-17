Tobam Has $5.99 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tobam reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270,842 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 526,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 279,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.73. 403,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

