Tobam Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tobam raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.9% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 387,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $140.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

