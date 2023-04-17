Tobam Sells 87,123 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,123 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.56. 531,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

