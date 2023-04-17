Tobam Sells 99,822 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,822 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 212.1% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 123,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,382. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

