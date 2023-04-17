Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toho Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$18.75.
Toho Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toho Gas (THOGF)
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Toho Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.