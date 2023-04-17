Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TOL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.