Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. 3,497,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.