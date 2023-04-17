Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.23. 3,497,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

