Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Toto Stock Performance

Toto stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673. Toto has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toto Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

