ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Performance
Shares of TBLTW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (TBLTW)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.