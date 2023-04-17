ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Performance

Shares of TBLTW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ToughBuilt Industries Inc is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry.

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.