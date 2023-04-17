Towerview LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.1% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.15. 1,423,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $85.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

