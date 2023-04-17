Traders Buy Large Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 435% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,072 call options.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $44.23. 16,984,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,117. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 503,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 65,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

