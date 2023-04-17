Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $163.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.61.

NYSE TT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.30. 2,080,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,234. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

