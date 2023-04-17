Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 66.1% in March

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 4,983,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,390,502. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Trans Global Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.