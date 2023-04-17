Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 66.1% in March

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,648,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of TGGI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 4,983,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,390,502. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trans Global Group, Inc engages in the production and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded on April 2, 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.