TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.