Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.14

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 756362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading

