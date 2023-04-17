Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Short Interest Up 61.0% in March

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 962,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $151,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 630,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 218,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,001. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -189.90%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

