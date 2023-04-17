TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.4 %

TBI stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.24.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

