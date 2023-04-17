Truist Financial Cuts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $17.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,789 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

