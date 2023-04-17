Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCNNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,544. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded by Kim Rivers on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.